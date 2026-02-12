Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.3590, with a volume of 515108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 22.32%.The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp’s payout ratio is presently 40.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 3,089,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,892,000 after buying an additional 2,522,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 54.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,681 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the third quarter worth about $27,444,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 116.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,719,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 925,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,126,000 after purchasing an additional 728,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

Further Reading

