Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Friday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($8.09) per share for the quarter.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.49. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $1,439.96.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.16% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on APVO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Founded in 2012 as a spin-off from Emergent BioSolutions, the company builds on expertise in protein engineering and translational research to create targeted biologics that engage the body’s immune system.

The company’s core technologies include the ADAPTIR platform, which enables the design of bispecific and multispecific protein scaffolds with customizable binding domains, and the KNOCKOUT platform, which incorporates non-natural amino acids to enhance therapeutic properties such as stability and half-life.

