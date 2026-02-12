Kistos (LON:KIST) Insider Sells 13,641 Shares

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) insider Peter Mann sold 13,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220, for a total value of £30,010.20.

Kistos Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of KIST stock traded down GBX 4 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 260. The company had a trading volume of 384,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,321. Kistos Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 113 and a twelve month high of GBX 270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £215.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.86.

Get Kistos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kistos from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kistos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.

Kistos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kistos is an independent, integrated energy company with upstream and midstream operations across international markets.

Our operations span the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos’ investments across the value chain include upstream operations, both offshore and onshore, and the operation of critical infrastructure to process and store hydrocarbons for ready deployment in the energy market.

Central to our approach is operating with industry-leading sustainability and social responsibility credentials.

Featured Articles

