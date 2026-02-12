Insider Buying: Bango (LON:BGO) Insider Buys £11,940.85 in Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Larbey bought 15,115 shares of Bango stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 per share, with a total value of £11,940.85.

Bango Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Bango stock opened at GBX 77.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.64. Bango PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 61.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 129.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bango from GBX 244 to GBX 212 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 212.

Bango Company Profile

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

