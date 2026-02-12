Magna International (MGA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $10.5363 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $57.76 on Thursday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Magna International from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore raised their target price on Magna International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna’s broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

