Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £150.10 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris OShea purchased 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 per share, for a total transaction of £150.10.

Centrica Stock Performance

LON:CNA traded up GBX 3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 193.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,860,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,959,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 196.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 180 to GBX 210 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 215 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 185 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.80.

About Centrica

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK’s gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers’ decarbonisation journeys.

