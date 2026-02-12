BUDA’s (NYSEAMERICAN:BUDA) Quiet Period To End on February 17th

BUDA’s (NYSEAMERICAN:BUDA – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 17th. BUDA had issued 2,666,667 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,003 based on an initial share price of $7.50. During BUDA’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BUDA Trading Down 2.3%

BUDA opened at $8.60 on Thursday. BUDA has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Get BUDA alerts:

About BUDA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Buda Juice Inc is a juice category for the supermarket fresh produce department with its cold-crafted, UltraFresh(TM) citrus juices. Buda Juice Inc is based in DALLAS.

Receive News & Ratings for BUDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BUDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.