Evotec (ETR:EVT) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.09 and last traded at €6.17. 383,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health. It has collaboration agreements with SK bioscience, JingXin, Carrick Therapeutics, Sernova, Topas Therapeutics, Exscientia, CONBA Group, Centrexion, Sanofi/NIH, Kazia Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Topas Therapeutics, Immunitas, Exscientia, and Bayer, as well as a strategic partnership with Dewpoint Therapeutics to advance its portfolio targeting biomolecular condensates as a novel domain for therapeutic intervention towards the clinic.

