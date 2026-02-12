Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading 2.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €24.80 and last traded at €24.70. Approximately 62,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.05.

Cancom Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $766.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of €27.37 and a 200 day moving average of €25.37.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services. The IT Solutions segment provides a range of services related to IT infrastructure and applications, including IT strategy consulting, project planning and implementation, system integration, and IT procurement through e-procurement services, as well as professional IT services and support.

Featured Stories

