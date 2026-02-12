Contrasting Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR)

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Interactive Strength and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Strength 1 0 0 2 3.00 Airbnb 2 19 14 1 2.39

Interactive Strength presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 493.67%. Airbnb has a consensus price target of $148.85, indicating a potential upside of 24.51%. Given Interactive Strength’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Strength is more favorable than Airbnb.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Interactive Strength shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Airbnb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Interactive Strength has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbnb has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Strength and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Strength -202.03% -152.27% -32.49% Airbnb 22.03% 32.14% 10.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interactive Strength and Airbnb”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Strength $5.38 million 0.37 -$34.93 million ($22.64) -0.02 Airbnb $11.10 billion 6.63 $2.65 billion $4.21 28.40

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength. Interactive Strength is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbnb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Airbnb beats Interactive Strength on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Strength

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. Interactive Strength Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.