Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 223980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Aimia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.00.

Aimia Price Performance

About Aimia

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.98. The stock has a market cap of C$281.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.07.

Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide.

