BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.35 and last traded at $118.3490, with a volume of 3697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.82.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.06.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.4651 dividend. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

