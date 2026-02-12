BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.35 and last traded at $118.3490, with a volume of 3697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.82.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.06.
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.4651 dividend. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
