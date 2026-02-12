Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $50.8630, with a volume of 163065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THR. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Thermon Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group
Thermon Group Stock Up 4.7%
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.78.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 11.26%.Thermon Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.
Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.
