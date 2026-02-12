Comparing Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) & Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Commercial Metals has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Commercial Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Commercial Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals $7.80 billion 1.18 $84.66 million $3.88 21.44 Salzgitter $10.83 billion 0.33 -$381.12 million ($0.40) -16.50

This table compares Commercial Metals and Salzgitter”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Commercial Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Salzgitter. Salzgitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Metals and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals 5.46% 11.43% 6.31% Salzgitter -2.09% -4.31% -1.83%

Dividends

Commercial Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salzgitter pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Commercial Metals pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salzgitter pays out -2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commercial Metals has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Commercial Metals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Commercial Metals and Salzgitter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals 0 4 8 0 2.67 Salzgitter 1 4 3 1 2.44

Commercial Metals currently has a consensus target price of $72.70, suggesting a potential downside of 12.61%. Given Commercial Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commercial Metals is more favorable than Salzgitter.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats Salzgitter on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. It also manufactures and sells finished long steel products, including reinforcing bar, merchant bar, light structural, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for rerolling and forging applications. In addition, the company provides fabricated rebar used to reinforce concrete primarily in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams; sells and rents construction-related products and equipment to concrete installers and other businesses; and manufactures and sells strength bars for the truck trailer industry, special bar steels for the energy market, and armor plates for military vehicles. Further, it manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods; and sells fabricated rebars, wire meshes, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other fabricated rebar by-products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

