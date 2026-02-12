SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.86 and last traded at $102.7750, with a volume of 34156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

