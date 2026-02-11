Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF (NYSEARCA:LLYX) Short Interest Down 67.8% in January

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF (NYSEARCA:LLYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 47,102 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the January 15th total of 146,057 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,480 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,480 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF Price Performance

Shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,951. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.7042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 273.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF

About Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF ( NYSEARCA:LLYX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned 0.34% of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LLY ETF (LLYX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), less fees and expenses. LLYX was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

