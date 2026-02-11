iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 875,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 262,087 shares.The stock last traded at $47.1650 and had previously closed at $46.66.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $660.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.7492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 882.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF
About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF
The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.