iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 875,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 262,087 shares.The stock last traded at $47.1650 and had previously closed at $46.66.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $660.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.7492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 882.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWJV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,897,000 after buying an additional 430,398 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 933.4% during the third quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 427,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 386,199 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 204.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 323,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 217,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,473,000.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

