Short Interest in Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST) Grows By 253.0%

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,063,356 shares, an increase of 253.0% from the January 15th total of 301,259 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,702,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,702,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Decent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 298,916,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,528,390. Decent has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Decent to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Decent in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Decent

Decent Holding, Inc engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes. The company was founded by Ding Xin Sun on January 6, 2022 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

