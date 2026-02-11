Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.87. 1,346,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,554. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.83. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Trending Headlines about Manulife Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Manulife Financial this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MFC

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation is a multinational insurance and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in the late 19th century as The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Manulife provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life and health insurance, retirement and pension solutions, wealth and asset management, and group benefits.

In wealth and asset management, Manulife operates through Manulife Investment Management and offers mutual funds, segregated funds, institutional asset management, and retirement plan solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.