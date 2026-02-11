Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 9.81%.
Manulife Financial Price Performance
NYSE:MFC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.87. 1,346,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,554. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.83. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63.
Trending Headlines about Manulife Financial
Here are the key news stories impacting Manulife Financial this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly common dividend by 10.2% to $0.485/share, boosting yield and signaling confidence in capital generation. Manulife increases common shareholders’ dividend by 10.2%
- Positive Sentiment: Announced intention to launch a Normal Course Issuer Bid to repurchase up to ~42 million shares (~2.5% of outstanding), which could be EPS-accretive if executed. Manulife announces intention to launch Normal Course Issuer Bid
- Positive Sentiment: Reported record core earnings ($7.5B for 2025) and strong insurance new business — positive for long‑term earnings power despite the reported EPS shortfall. Manulife Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Received a clean audit opinion on 2025 IFRS financial statements, reducing accounting uncertainty. Manulife Receives Clean Audit Opinion on 2025 IFRS Financial Statements
- Positive Sentiment: Declared regular preferred-share dividends across multiple series, indicating stable capital allocation to preferred holders. Manulife declares preferred share dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Full quarterly slide deck and results package are available for drill-down on segments and reconciliations (useful for assessing core vs reported differences). View Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.80 missed consensus of $1.06, which likely drove the near-term share weakness as markets focus on reported earnings rather than core metrics. View Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Reuters highlighted a decline in quarterly profit driven by weakness in the North America segment — a regional drag that could pressure near-term earnings and revisions. Canada’s Manulife posts lower quarterly profit on North America weakness
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation is a multinational insurance and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in the late 19th century as The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Manulife provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life and health insurance, retirement and pension solutions, wealth and asset management, and group benefits.
In wealth and asset management, Manulife operates through Manulife Investment Management and offers mutual funds, segregated funds, institutional asset management, and retirement plan solutions.
