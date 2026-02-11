Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Short Interest Update

Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 566 shares, a growth of 269.9% from the January 15th total of 153 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Leuthold Core ETF Price Performance
Shares of LCR stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. 2,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.54. Leuthold Core ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.
Leuthold Core ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.5213 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th.
About Leuthold Core ETF
The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.
