Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Short Interest Update

Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 566 shares, a growth of 269.9% from the January 15th total of 153 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Leuthold Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of LCR stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. 2,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.54. Leuthold Core ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

Get Leuthold Core ETF alerts:

Leuthold Core ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.5213 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Leuthold Core ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leuthold Core ETF stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF ( NYSEARCA:LCR Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. WFA of San Diego LLC owned about 0.08% of Leuthold Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leuthold Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leuthold Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.