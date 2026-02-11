Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Should You Buy?

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.00. 43,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 66,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Anbio Biotechnology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Anbio Biotechnology Stock Up 9.1%

Anbio Biotechnology Company Profile

Anbio Biotechnology is dedicated to the advancement of medical technology and the provision of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) products. Our unwavering commitment lies in transforming the diagnostics landscape on a global scale, fostering a paradigm shift towards personalized and decentralized diagnostic solutions. By doing so, we aim to significantly enhance patient prognosis and contribute to the betterment of healthcare worldwide. At Anbio Biotechnology, our extensive portfolio comprises an array of IVD products designed to cater to diverse diagnostic needs.

