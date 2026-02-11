Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,262 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the January 15th total of 4,872 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 103,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVF remained flat at $5.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. 22,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 122,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE: EVF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks high current income while preserving capital. Externally managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investment Management following its 2021 acquisition, the trust offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of floating-rate senior secured loans and other corporate debt instruments.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on senior secured bank loans, which typically carry floating interest rates and enjoy priority over other debt in a borrower’s capital structure.

