Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.6950 and last traded at $15.6950, with a volume of 2731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

