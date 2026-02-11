Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Down 10.6% – What’s Next?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.07 and last traded at $80.4420. Approximately 1,870,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,543,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $98.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

