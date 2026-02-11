ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.38 and last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 224446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$856.47 million, a PE ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.96.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 24.40%.The company had revenue of C$104.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2446449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

With managed assets of US$7.6 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American-based banks, institutional investors, insurance company, pension plan, bank and credit union partners (collectively, its " Partners "). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically consumer (manufactured housing and recreational vehicle and marine) loans and commercial (floorplan and rental) loans. Its Partners are seeking high-quality assets to match with their deposits, term insurance or other liabilities.

