Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $132.95 and last traded at $135.68. 52,418,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 50,447,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $323.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.16.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,459,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,610,000 after buying an additional 3,854,452 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

