Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Announces Earnings Results

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Banco Do Brasil had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Banco Do Brasil Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BDORY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. 369,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.39. Banco Do Brasil has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Banco Do Brasil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDORY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Banco Do Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Banco Do Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Do Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA is one of Brazil’s largest and oldest financial institutions, founded in 1808. As a state-controlled commercial bank with a long history in the country’s financial system, it provides a broad range of universal banking services to individual, corporate and public-sector clients. The bank’s activities include retail banking, corporate and commercial lending, asset management, investment banking, treasury and capital markets operations, trade finance and international banking services.

Banco do Brasil offers a full suite of products such as deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, mortgages and consumer credit, credit cards, leasing and structured finance, as well as insurance and pension products through affiliated businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Do Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Do Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.