Polen Capital Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Polen Capital Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 69,154 shares, an increase of 252.9% from the January 15th total of 19,595 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Polen Capital Global Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCGG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 36,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.04. Polen Capital Global Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polen Capital Global Growth ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polen Capital Global Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of Polen Capital Global Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Polen Capital Global Growth ETF

The Polen Capital Global Growth ETF (PCGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, high-conviction portfolio of companies that are perceived to have a sustainable competitive advantage and strong potential for above average earnings globally. PCGG was launched on Aug 30, 2023 and is issued by Polen.

