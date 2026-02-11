Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 10.7% – What’s Next?

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.6250. 849,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 920,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Exp World in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Exp World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 487,190 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,528. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 117,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $1,410,835.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,731,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,842,612.56. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exp World in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Exp World by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Exp World by 73.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exp World by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Exp World by 632.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty’s technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World’s offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

