Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $53.59, but opened at $47.76. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $44.6410, with a volume of 268,453 shares.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Vishay Precision Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $44.00 price objective on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 60.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 423,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 159,919 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth about $351,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $611.88 million, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

