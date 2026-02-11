Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14, FiscalAI reports. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion.

Service Corporation International Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $84.35. 1,326,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $86.67.

In other Service Corporation International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $3,235,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 110,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,657.92. This represents a 27.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Corporation International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Service Corporation International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Service Corporation International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

