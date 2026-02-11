CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Short Interest Update

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 402,402 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the January 15th total of 125,745 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CISO Global Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CISO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 599,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.77. CISO Global has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. CISO Global had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 41.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CISO Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CISO Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CISO Global by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CISO Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CISO Global in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CISO Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CISO Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) is a cybersecurity and risk management firm that delivers a comprehensive suite of services designed to strengthen organizational defenses and ensure regulatory compliance. The company's core offerings include managed security services, threat monitoring, incident response, vulnerability assessments and penetration testing. By integrating advanced analytics, automated tooling and human expertise, CISO Global aims to protect enterprises from evolving cyber threats while maintaining the integrity of critical systems and data.

In addition to its managed security platform, CISO Global provides advisory and consulting services that cover risk and compliance management, governance framework development, security policy design and third-party risk assessments.

