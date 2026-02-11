NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Up 784.4% in January

NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 102,364 shares, an increase of 784.4% from the January 15th total of 11,575 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NTT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTT
NTT Price Performance
NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 billion. NTT had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.66%.
About NTT
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is a Japan-based telecommunications and information technology company. Established as a state-owned entity in 1952 and privatized in 1985, NTT provides a broad array of network services and IT solutions. The company’s core offerings include fixed‐line and mobile communications, high‐speed internet services, and network management for enterprise and consumer customers.
NTT’s business operations are organized across several key subsidiaries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NTT
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for NTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.