TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Board Announces Share Repurchase Program

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 18.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 192.35%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

TriNet Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TriNet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — TriNet reported $0.46 EPS vs. consensus $0.37, demonstrating earnings resilience despite top‑line pressures. Read More.

Q4 earnings beat — TriNet reported $0.46 EPS vs. consensus $0.37, demonstrating earnings resilience despite top‑line pressures. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large buyback authorized — the board approved up to $400M of repurchases (~18.4% of shares), a clear signal management views the shares as undervalued and one that can support the share price over time. Read More.

Large buyback authorized — the board approved up to $400M of repurchases (~18.4% of shares), a clear signal management views the shares as undervalued and one that can support the share price over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst still constructive — Stifel cut its price target from $97 to $75 but retained a “buy” rating, indicating continued analyst conviction even after re‑setting expectations. Read More.

Analyst still constructive — Stifel cut its price target from $97 to $75 but retained a “buy” rating, indicating continued analyst conviction even after re‑setting expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance and operational commentary — management outlined 2026 revenue guidance of roughly $4.75B–$4.9B and said retention is stabilizing while sales capacity is expanding; these are constructive operational signals but depend on execution. Read More.

Revenue guidance and operational commentary — management outlined 2026 revenue guidance of roughly $4.75B–$4.9B and said retention is stabilizing while sales capacity is expanding; these are constructive operational signals but depend on execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance came in below consensus — TriNet set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at $3.70–$4.70 versus the sell‑side consensus (~$4.55), leaving the midpoint below expectations and weighing on the stock. Read More.

EPS guidance came in below consensus — TriNet set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at $3.70–$4.70 versus the sell‑side consensus (~$4.55), leaving the midpoint below expectations and weighing on the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Top‑line softness — Q4 revenue totaled about $1.25B and was down ~2.3% year‑over‑year, a reminder that growth remains pressured and likely explains the cautious guidance. Read More.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $82,641.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,794.22. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $25,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,772.48. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,798 shares of company stock worth $162,593. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

