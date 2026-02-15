Winchester Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBK) Short Interest Up 50.1% in January

Winchester Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,196 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the January 15th total of 16,119 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Winchester Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Winchester Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ WSBK opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.11 million and a PE ratio of 55.22. Winchester Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Winchester Bancorp (NASDAQ:WSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Winchester Bancorp had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winchester Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Winchester Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in Winchester Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winchester Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winchester Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Winchester Bancorp Company Profile

Winchester Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Winchester Bank, a community bank headquartered in Winchester, New Hampshire. Established in 1871, the company operates under a state charter and has a long-standing commitment to serving the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses across its regional footprint.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services, including commercial and consumer lending, real-estate and construction financing, deposit accounts, cash management, and treasury services.

