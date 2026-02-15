Scotiabank Cuts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $266.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $270.50 to $266.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TMUS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $287.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $219.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $241.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.80. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $276.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,725,789.73. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,244,764,000 after purchasing an additional 636,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,133,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,014,754,000 after buying an additional 1,121,409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,222,454,000 after buying an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,903,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,891,845,000 after buying an additional 453,096 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising ratings and targets — several firms boosted price targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs raised to $254, Wells Fargo to $235, Barclays to $245; JPMorgan and DZ Bank reaffirmed buy ratings), underpinning bullish analyst sentiment on TMUS. Goldman Sachs Price Target

Analysts raising ratings and targets — several firms boosted price targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs raised to $254, Wells Fargo to $235, Barclays to $245; JPMorgan and DZ Bank reaffirmed buy ratings), underpinning bullish analyst sentiment on TMUS. Positive Sentiment: Management raised medium‑term targets: service revenue and 2027 adjusted free cash flow guidance were lifted (service revenue midpoint now ~$81B; 2027 adj. FCF midpoint up to ~$20B), which investors view as a material long‑term catalyst. MarketBeat Analysis

Management raised medium‑term targets: service revenue and 2027 adjusted free cash flow guidance were lifted (service revenue midpoint now ~$81B; 2027 adj. FCF midpoint up to ~$20B), which investors view as a material long‑term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Operational/strategy wins highlighted: T‑Mobile is pushing 5G fixed wireless access as a broadband alternative and touting new AI platform capabilities — both support growth narrative and differentiation. 5G FWA Article

Operational/strategy wins highlighted: T‑Mobile is pushing 5G fixed wireless access as a broadband alternative and touting new AI platform capabilities — both support growth narrative and differentiation. Neutral Sentiment: Debt capital markets activity — T‑Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of euro‑denominated senior notes (2032/2035/2038 maturities) and filed a proposed offering; proceeds could fund buybacks or general purposes but will increase debt. BusinessWire Debt Offering

Debt capital markets activity — T‑Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of euro‑denominated senior notes (2032/2035/2038 maturities) and filed a proposed offering; proceeds could fund buybacks or general purposes but will increase debt. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) reinforce visibility but are mixed in emphasis — helpful for conviction but not immediately price‑moving on their own. Zacks Analyst Note

Analyst notes and coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) reinforce visibility but are mixed in emphasis — helpful for conviction but not immediately price‑moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly headwinds remain — Q4 showed fewer-than-expected net postpaid adds and an adjusted EPS miss, which pressured shares around earnings despite strong revenue and raised guidance. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Quarterly headwinds remain — Q4 showed fewer-than-expected net postpaid adds and an adjusted EPS miss, which pressured shares around earnings despite strong revenue and raised guidance. Negative Sentiment: Advertising challenge: BBB/NAD recommended T‑Mobile modify or discontinue certain in‑flight Wi‑Fi cost claims after a Verizon challenge — a reputational/regulatory notch that could lead to messaging/marketing changes. NAD Recommendation

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

