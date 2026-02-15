SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Short Interest Update

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 277,824 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the January 15th total of 144,648 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 408,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 408,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOTL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $40.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

