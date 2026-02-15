iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.1% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,276,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,018,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,916,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $97.28 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.73. The company has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.