Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 57,973 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,973 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $190.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.12 and its 200-day moving average is $195.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

