Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $7.05 Million Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $146.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.68.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

