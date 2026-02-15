Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 125.08 and traded as low as GBX 118. Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 119, with a volume of 1,541 shares.

The company has a market cap of £189.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.10.

Redcentric (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Redcentric had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Redcentric plc will post 8.8015647 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redcentric news, insider Richard McGuire bought 29,000 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 per share, for a total transaction of £34,220. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,000. Company insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

