Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,212,011 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 15,975,479 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,864,977 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's stock are sold short.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $68.76. 23,529,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,132,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,491,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,975,000 after buying an additional 27,650,637 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700,179 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667,939 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 904.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

