SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Short Interest Up 52.9% in January

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 910,992 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 595,894 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,712,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.14. 6,660,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,856. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

