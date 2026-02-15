NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI) Short Interest Update

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,857 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 14,089 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,902 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,902 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BNDI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.81. 10,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.32. NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $48.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.2286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:BNDI Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Carter Financial Group INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carter Financial Group INC. owned 4.26% of NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit ratings while utilizing a US large-cap put-spread strategy. BNDI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

