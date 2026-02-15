NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI) Short Interest Update

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,857 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 14,089 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,902 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,902 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BNDI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.81. 10,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.32. NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $48.45.
NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.2286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF
NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit ratings while utilizing a US large-cap put-spread strategy. BNDI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.