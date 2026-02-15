Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,138 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 13,769 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,836 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 56,836 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baosheng Media Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

BAOS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 2,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,706. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Baosheng Media Group is a China-based animation and digital entertainment company focused on the creation, production and distribution of original animated content and digital comics. The company develops proprietary intellectual property (IP) and oversees the full production cycle, from storyboarding and character design to animation, post-production and voice-over recording.

Baosheng Media partners with leading digital streaming platforms such as Tencent Video, iQiyi and Bilibili to deliver its animation series and serialized comics to audiences across mainland China.

