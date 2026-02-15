Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 35.6% in January

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,324,075 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 6,875,997 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,954,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,954,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 672.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Gold Fields Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of GFI traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,297. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

