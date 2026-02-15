Short Interest in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Expands By 39.6%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,612,587 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 4,737,947 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,545,992 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,545,992 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 968.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,994 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 19.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,835,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 803,065 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 162,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCAB. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAtla in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

BioAtla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,535. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of conditionally active biologics (CABs) for oncology and other serious diseases. Utilizing its proprietary CAB technology platform, BioAtla engineers monoclonal antibodies, bispecifics and antibody-drug conjugates that remain inactive in healthy tissues but become activated in the tumor microenvironment. This targeted approach aims to improve therapeutic index by enhancing anti‐tumor potency while minimizing off-target effects and systemic toxicity.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, BioAtla has advanced multiple product candidates into clinical trials.

