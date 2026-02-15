HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 41,615 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 30,531 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,393 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,393 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HSCS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HeartSciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HeartSciences from $9.00 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Get HeartSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSCS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HeartSciences

HeartSciences Stock Down 3.8%

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSCS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HeartSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeartSciences during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in HeartSciences by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSCS stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,782. HeartSciences has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that HeartSciences will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

About HeartSciences

(Get Free Report)

HeartSciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced, non‐invasive cardiac diagnostic technologies. The company’s flagship product, MyoVista, is a high‐fidelity electrocardiograph (ECG) designed to detect subtle changes in cardiac function that may indicate myocardial ischemia or left ventricular dysfunction. By leveraging high‐frequency wavelet analysis within the QRS complex, MyoVista provides clinicians with enhanced visualization and analytical capabilities that extend beyond those of standard ECG systems.

HeartSciences supports the MyoVista system with an integrated software suite that automates data analysis and report generation, facilitating seamless integration into existing clinical workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeartSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.