Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Up 35.9% in January

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 61,729 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 45,438 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,904 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,904 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,709 shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $211,070.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,683,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,821,157.34. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,283 shares of company stock worth $1,094,999.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAE. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 406,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 328,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 19.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of IAE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,242. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to build a diversified portfolio of high-yielding common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts, targeting issuers in markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.