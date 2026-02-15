First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 48,228 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 34,499 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.2%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.3093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

